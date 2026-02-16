How to Validate Market Demand Before Manufacturing a New Product

Manufacturers often focus heavily on product design, technical features, and unit cost targets. But one of the biggest risks in new product development appears much earlier: misunderstanding the market.

Before investing in prototypes, tooling, and production, teams must answer three difficult questions. Is there real demand? Who exactly is the target customer? And what features truly matter to them?

Falling in love with a solution before validating the problem can lead to months of engineering work and tens of thousands of dollars in tooling for a product the market doesn’t actually want.

Let’s explore how experienced product teams validate demand before manufacturing, how they define a clear target customer, and how they determine which features are truly essential. We’ll also look at practical ways to reduce market risk before committing to production.

Episode Sections:

00:00 – Intro: The big question — are you building what people will actually buy?

01:04 – Is there real demand? (customer discovery first)

09:40 – Who is the target customer? (segmentation beats ‘everyone’)

15:35 – What features do customers actually want? (listen for patterns)

24:30 – Three lessons before you spend on tooling.

25:25 – Close & resources.

