All about the Metal Machining Process, Surface Finishes, and Tolerances [videos]

For all the talk about 3D printing (also called additive manufacturing), the vast majority of metal products are shaped into their final form by subtracting material using metal machining processes.

Even when a component or product is cast, it is nearly always finished on a CNC machine. If your products include metal components, some material is very likely to be subtracted at some point of its fabrication.

So, our senior engineer Paul prepared a series of videos that cover (nearly) all you need to know on this topic.

1. The process of metal machining

This is an overview of the most common processes: Turning (lathe); Milling; Drilling; Reaming; Grinding; Boring; Honing; Broaching; Shaping; Laser engraving; EDM.

In the following videos, we will focus mostly on lathe and milling CNC machines.

2. Benefits of CNC machines

They have many advantages (especially of the most advanced ones) over the lower-tech equipment they replaced.

There is still a case for the use of manual lathe in some shops, but mass production nearly always calls for computer numerically controlled machines.

3. Machining centers

This video introduces:

What is a ”machining center”?

Vertical (milling) and its benefits

Horizontal (milling) and its benefits

5-axis machining, its benefits, and a short video in action

4. Machining tolerance

If your design doesn’t include tolerances that make sense from a manufacturing point of view, it is immature. This important concept is covered as follows:

Basic concepts: limits & fits

The different ways of writing limits

The three types of fits, with examples

The standardized ISO system and its “preferred” fits

5. Geometric dimensioning and tolerancing (GD&T)

The target values and tolerances, the positioning of elements, and other crucial elements of mechanical drawings are expressed in the GD&T standard. This video explains:

The standard: ASME Y14.5

Fundamental rules

Feature control frame: the 4 pieces of information

Common GD&T symbols

Common GD&T modifiers

Benefits of using GD&T

6. Surface finishes

An important quality requirement is the finishing of the surface of machined metal items. To help you understand, and express, these requirements, we describe:

The 3 characteristics of surface texture: waviness, roughness, and lay

Measuring surface roughness: contact vs. non-contact

What machining process typically yields what roughness – and typical cost comparison

Comparators for visual examination

7. Dimensional control

Making a few samples within tolerance is one thing, but holding an entire batch within spec can be much harder. We have seen many Chinese manufacturers struggle with dimensional control. Here is what is covered here:

Common reasons for variation in dimension

Error proofing (poka-yoke): 2 examples on fixtures

Inspection during the production process: 2 examples with a vision system

Identification of critical dimensions

Common measurement equipment: caliper, CMM…

Precision and accuracy

(I wrote about the need to write measurements during dimensional control a few weeks ago.)

