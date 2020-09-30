Analyzing the (NPI) New Product Introduction Process & its Benefits [Podcast]

What is the new product introduction process?

The new product introduction process is:

A complete blueprint that takes an idea through various structured phases and that results in a finished product being launched into the marketplace. This process is driven and managed by a cross-functional team that keeps a check on every aspect of the project. The different phases are controlled by approval gates which ensure the project has met specific criteria before moving onto the next phase in the process. These phase gates are ‘policed’ by a dedicated team normally involving at least one stakeholder in the business and one member from each of the business departments. The phase-gate teams have the authority to allow the project to move forward but more importantly to stop for revisions within the current phase or even to cancel the entire development program.

(Courtesy of Sofeast)

The NPI phases can be illustrated as follows:

The whole point is that by following a structured process, manufacturers will minimize risks throughout production and end up with products which are issue-free, high quality, and ready to sell.

Here’s what we’ll be discussing…

While following an NPI process has many benefits, if it’s unfamiliar to you or your suppliers it can be hard to know where to start. So in this special episode, we focus entirely on the process, its structure, and the benefits you’ll enjoy by implementing it.

Listen to the episode right here 👇👇👇

🎧 Analyzing the (NPI) New Product Introduction Process & its Benefits 🎧

Here’s a summary of what’s in the episode:

✅ Introducing the NPI process and concept.

✅ The number 1 mistake companies make when going to production.

✅ A typical NPI process, broken down into 6 phases: Document specifications & requirements, Feasibility study / Proof of Concept, Prototyping, Tooling, Pilot run & pre-production, Production.

✅ Does every product type need to follow such a process?

✅ Why NOT to rush into production.

✅ Adding NPI process steps to the manufacturing agreement.

✅ What kinds of quality benefits to expect.

Keep reading about NPI

All of the following links are relevant to the topics we discussed in this episode:

*****

Do you follow a new product introduction process in your factory or with your supplier/s? What do you have to add, or do you have any experiences to share?

Please share your thoughts in the comments.

Subscribe to the ‘China Manufacturing Decoded’ podcast 👍

There are more episodes to come, so remember to subscribe! You can do so in your favorite podcast apps here: