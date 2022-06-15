Planning for Quality & Compliance at the Product Design Stage: 3 Topics You MUST Focus On

A reader asked what he should pay attention to when he starts to work on a new product in order to avoid a very large “dumb tax” in the future.

This is a good question, as there are many activities to undertake that will help your product be compliant and have quality and reliability that reaches or exceeds your and your customers’ expectations once it has been produced.

I recently wrote about the typical NPI process we follow with clients and its many constituent activities in this post: Going from 1 Prototype to Mass Production directly is Dangerous

There are 3 key topics you need to focus on. I’ll introduce them here and provide you with additional information on each so you can get informed before you start designing and developing your product in earnest.

3 topics you must work on when you start a new product design

Here are the three topics you need to work on when you start to design a new product. They will help you prevent expensive issues down the road.

Reliability

If early failures are going to be very expensive for your company (maybe you offer a warranty, maybe you will count on favorable product reviews for more sales…), you need a plan, and you need to do some reliability testing to see where the weaknesses of the designs lie.

Quality

If you intend/hope to make the product in large quantity, or if early failures are going to be very expensive, you need to have a quality plan and a test plan by now. You will need to run those tests on the prototype, and it will help you make the plan more specific.

Safety

You need to think of potential safety issues that come with your product, based on foreseeable use. And, of course, you need to know what regulations you will have to comply with. If you are not sure, some companies can do a pre-certification review to assure product compliance.

Conclusion

As I mentioned in one of the posts shared above, quality and reliability contribute to a safe (and compliant) product, so focusing on these topics is a must for importers who’re designing and developing a new product. Indeed, you may choose to instruct your designer to focus on Design for X principles that optimize your new product for these 3 focus topics and this starts the design process off with your goals firmly in mind.

What difficulties did you encounter when designing and bringing a new product to market? Did you end up suffering from problems because one or more of the three topics mentioned here were missed? Let me know your experiences and any questions you might have by leaving a comment or contacting us, thanks!

P.S.

Don’t forget that you need to make sure that your product design is mature before you start developing it, prototyping, testing, etc.