The Hidden Cost of Non-Compliance: Can the EU Keep Unsafe Imports at Bay?

The rules of global trade are shifting fast. Join Renaud and compliance expert Thierry Bourret as they uncover how marketplaces like Temu and Amazon exploit regulatory gaps, what the EU is planning with digital passports, and how tariff wars are reshaping where, and how, we source products.

Listen to the audio here.

Episode Summary

01:36 | What Makes a Toy a Toy (In the Eyes of Compliance)

The conversation kicks off with the complexity of defining “toys” and how regulations differ between regions like Europe and Japan.

The conversation kicks off with the complexity of defining “toys” and how regulations differ between regions like Europe and Japan. 05:21 | The Drop Shipping Loophole: Compliance Optional

Platforms like Amazon and Temu are allowing direct-to-consumer shipments from China with little to no compliance checks, creating an unfair playing field.

Platforms like Amazon and Temu are allowing direct-to-consumer shipments from China with little to no compliance checks, creating an unfair playing field. 08:51 | How the EU Plans to Fix It: Digital Passports & Unified Databases

The hosts explore the EU’s ambitious plan for a unified customs database and digital product passports that will eventually make all products traceable and more accountable.

The hosts explore the EU’s ambitious plan for a unified customs database and digital product passports that will eventually make all products traceable and more accountable. 12:11 | Will This Really Work? The Accountability Gap

Renaud and Thierry debate how feasible these new systems will be, and whether platforms and foreign manufacturers can realistically be held accountable.

Renaud and Thierry debate how feasible these new systems will be, and whether platforms and foreign manufacturers can realistically be held accountable. 17:01 | Remember Rana Plaza: Why Compliance Is Risk Management

They revisit major disasters like Rana Plaza and Tazreen to stress why buyer-side due diligence is not just about ethics, but also risk mitigation.

They revisit major disasters like Rana Plaza and Tazreen to stress why buyer-side due diligence is not just about ethics, but also risk mitigation. 20:01 | The Tariff Game: How Policy Can Change Overnight

Discussion turns to the ongoing tariff battles, particularly between the US and China, and how sudden changes are impacting global trade flows.

…These are just a selection of the points covered. Listen to the podcast in full for the entire episode.

Conclusion

This episode unpacked the messy reality of global product compliance, especially within the EU. Thierry and Renaud explored how online platforms bypass safety regulations, the EU’s plans for digital product passports, and why ESG still matters in sourcing decisions. From tariffs to toy safety, the key takeaway? Compliance isn’t just a checkbox, it’s a competitive advantage, a legal shield, and an ethical imperative. As trade policies shift and enforcement tightens, staying ahead means understanding the rules and knowing when they’re about to change.

Related content…