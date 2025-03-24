Mastering Quality Inspections: When and How to Check Your Products?

Quality inspections can make or break your manufacturing success. In this episode, we guide you through the complete inspection process, from first article inspections to final random sampling. Learn how to spot potential issues early, reduce product defects, and ensure your suppliers are meeting your quality standards.

01:07 – Why Quality Inspections Matter

We discuss why quality inspections are crucial, highlighting how early identification of issues can save time and costs.

05:59 – When and How to Conduct Quality Inspections if the factory has made the product before

Special considerations for first-time production runs, including pre-production meetings, inline inspections, and quality control adjustments.

17:48 – When and How to Conduct Quality Inspections if the factory has NOT made the product before

The key takeaways

Understanding the type of inspection needed based on supplier experience and product risk is essential to maintaining product quality. They emphasize the value of early detection and proper risk management to avoid costly production errors. With the right inspection strategy, you can protect your business from quality issues and build a more reliable supply chain.

